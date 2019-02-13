Rwanda: Francis Haringingo Tips New Signings to Excel at Mukura

Mukura Victory Sports head coach Francis Haringingo has challenged the club's new signings Abbedy Biramahire and Patrick Sibomana to raise the level of the team in the second round of the Azam Rwanda Premier League.

"We signed them on six-month renewable contracts and have tasked them to take use their experience to help the team in their quest to win the league title for the first time," Haringingo said

Striker Biramahire, 20, signed from Tunisian side CS Sfaxien of Tunisia and will reportedly be earning Rwf0.4m after getting a Rwf2m signing on fee.

Forward Sibomana joined the Southern Province side from Kiyovu.

Mukura finished the first round in second place after losing one, drawing four and winning ten matches, which represents the club's best start to a new season in over two decades.

The black-and-yellow outfit are second on the league table with 34 points, one point behind leaders APR.

League action returns on February 18, with the Southern Province-based side taking on Sunrise FC, while Amagaju hosting defending APR at Nyagisenyi grounds, Gicumbi will be away to Espoir in Rusizi while Musanze hosts AS Kigali at Ubworoherane Stadium.