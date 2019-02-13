Rwanda: Fiba Qualifiers - Basketball Team Enter Residential Camp

The National men's senior basketball team will today start residential training in preparation for the upcoming 2nd round of FIBA world cup qualifiers, which will run from February 22-24 in Ivory Coast.

The team, under the tutelage of Serbian coach Vladimir Bosnjak and his assistant Maxime Mwiseneza, are in camp at Lebanon Hotel Kigali in Remera, will be conducting their daily training sessions at Petit Stade- Remera before departing to Ivory Coast on February 20.

According to Assistant coach Mwiseneza, of the 23 players that have been in non-residential training for the last two months, only 17 will be selected for residential training camp.

"We will include some pros like US based duo of Adonis Rwabigwi and Darrius Garret, who jet in this week," Mwiseneza said.

Players in Camp:

Sedar Sagamba, JJ Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Steven Hagumuntwari, Dieudonne Ndizeye, Pascal Niyonkuru, Emile Gallois Kazeneza, Fiston Irutingabo, Ally Ruzigande, Olivier Kamilindi, Olivier Shyaka,Kaje Elie, Shaffi Habineza, Placide Uwizeye, Kenneth Gasana, Kami Kabange, and Dylan Schommer Kalecyezi .