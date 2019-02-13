13 February 2019

Malawi: CSOs Ask Govt to Relocate Residents Along Chipasula River in Lilongwe

By Owen Khamula

Officials from Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) have asked the government to relocate residents who live along Chipasula river in Lilongwe.

The HRDC officials dead this after they visited residents who were affected when the river burst its banks recently, forcing the residents to lose their property.

Timothy Mtambo, chairperson of HRDC said it is costly to help those affected by the floods year in year out during the rainy season.

"Disasters are better avoided than managed. It is very expensive to manage disasters," said Mtambo.

Deputy chairperson of HRDC Gift Trapence said he was impressed with the rehabilitation works of Kawale bridge which was washed away when the capital city flooded due to heavy rains.

He said the government should always ensure that constructors build strong and long lasting bridges.

Over 500 families were affected by the flooding waters which destroyed houses and other property in Kawale, Biwi, Chipasula and area 22 among other areas.

