Africa: Mapeza Hoping to Rewrite Books in Conakry

Group stage debutants, FC Platinum will continue working hard and draw necessary experience from the continental soccer leg as they take their next fight for the maiden to Conakry as guest of Guinea champions Horoya.

The Match Day 4 tie, is set for Stade 28 Septembre in Conakry - a stadium with sad memories of capitulation for FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza both as a player and coach of the Zimbabwe Warriors on several qualifiers front.

At club level, this will be the first ever visit and he will be hoping to tame the ghost of his first ever trip to Conakry 26 years then as a midfielder under German mentor, the late Reinhard Fabisch which ended in a 0-3 mauling at the hands of the Titi Camara inspired Guinea in a World Cup qualifier.

Against a highly intimidating soccer statistics between the two nations both at national and club level in which there has never been a win for the Southern Africans in Conakry, FC Platinum will be hoping to be first but a defeat will extinguish any quarter finals dream.

"We were not our usual selves (in Bulawayo). We were left with a big mountain to climb and we'll have to work hard in our next games. We wanted a win, and now we have to keep working and see where we will be at the end of the group games.

"Mathematically, you might say that (we are out of the running for the quarter-finals) but like I said for us it is about experience. This is our first time to play in the CAF Champions League (group stages), we just have to keep on working hard and see what happens in our remaining matches.

"For me as a coach and the players it is a good experience, we just have to continue working hard and see what happens in our next matches," Mapeza said.

The FC Platinum delegation arrived in Conakry on Sunday, to fine-tune for Tuesday's crucial clash. They are without striker Gift Mbweti who is suspended due to yellow cards accumulation.