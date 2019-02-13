12 February 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bakri Informed On Overall Situations in Red Sea State

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih was briefed on overall economic, social and service situations in the Red Sea State.

The First Vice-President gave directive during meeting at the Republican Palace Tuesday with Wali (governor) of Red Sea State, Al-Hadi Mohamed Ahmed for paying attention to development and service projects in the State particularly electricity and water projects.

The Wali of Red Sea said that the First Vice-President of the Republic promised to visit the State soon to see on the ground the development projects , adding that the First Vice-President was reassured on flow of fuels from the main port to the different parts of the country.

Al-Hadi pointed out that the First Vice-President affirmed the ate concern with the port issues , stressing that no worker will be dismissed.

Sudan

Professors Detained in Anti-Bashir Protest

University professors have been arrested in Khartoum in the eighth week of deadly protest against Sudanese President… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.