Sudan: Bakri Informed On Overall Situations in Red Sea State

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih was briefed on overall economic, social and service situations in the Red Sea State.

The First Vice-President gave directive during meeting at the Republican Palace Tuesday with Wali (governor) of Red Sea State, Al-Hadi Mohamed Ahmed for paying attention to development and service projects in the State particularly electricity and water projects.

The Wali of Red Sea said that the First Vice-President of the Republic promised to visit the State soon to see on the ground the development projects , adding that the First Vice-President was reassured on flow of fuels from the main port to the different parts of the country.

Al-Hadi pointed out that the First Vice-President affirmed the ate concern with the port issues , stressing that no worker will be dismissed.