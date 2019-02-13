Malawi Beats WHO Deadline On Elimination of Trachoma Disease

Malawi has beat the World Health Organization (WHO) deadline on the elimination of trachoma disease.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Joshua Malango said WHO set 2020 as the deadline for the elimination of the disease but Malawi has eliminated the disease a year before the deadline.

In 2014, government adopted a five-year national strategic plan on the elimination of trachoma which was adopted in 2014.

"There are now less than one person of trachoma active cases whilst the WHO set target of five percent. This disease is no longer a health threat," said Malango.

Trachoma is an eye disease which can cause blindness and was rampant in the country in the Lower Shire.