Malawi Muslims Hail Jailing of Mesho Over Provoking Song

Muslims in the country are hailing the jailing of Andison Alfred Chipwaila popularly known as Mesho, saying this will send a strong message to artists who compose anti-religious songs.

Secretary general of Muslims Association of Malawi Alhaji Twaibu Lawe said this after Chipwaila was slapped with a two year jail sentence by a magistrate court whilst his producer Stephano Emmanuel was handed down a one year jail term for for their respective roles in the making of the now banned song Mizikiti Ichoke.

"The song caused panic among Muslims in the country. The verdict is fair," said Lawe.

However, some people on social media feel the sentence was harsh.

"A community work sentence or suspended sentence could have been better since the song is now banned," reasoned one on Fac book.

This is the first time they a musician has been jailed for his music.

The song questions why Madrassahs were introduced in the country and why Muslims do not eat pork.

The song further demands the demolition of all mosques in the country and that everyone should eat pork freely.

Chipwaila, 29, comes from Binali Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Nkanda in Mulanje while Emmanuel, 25, comes from Samson Village, T/A M'biza in Zomba district.