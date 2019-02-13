Somalia: Car Bomb Blast Kills Security Official in Mogadishu﻿

A senior Somali police officer was killed in a car bomb explosion in Mogadishu, witnesses said, the latest in a series of attacks by the Al-Qaeda-linked Al shabaab in the capital.

The incident took place at Sey Piano junction after an explosive device fitted into a police vehicle that he was travelling in exploded in the area early on Tuesday morning.

The officer, Hassan Dheere died on the spot following the blast resulted from the bomb concealed under his car's seat, according to an eyewitness who spoke to Radio Shabelle.

In the aftermath of the incident, Somali security forces condoned off the scene and launched an investigation into the blast. No arrest was reported.

No group has yet claimed the responsibility for today's car bombing in Mogadishu, but, Al-Shabaab often carries out regular attacks against Somali government and the AU forces.