12 February 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Puntland Swears in New Cabinet Members

The newly appointed cabinet members of Puntland regional state of Somalia has been sworn in on Tuesday. The cabinet was sworn in by the regional state's chief justice, Dr Yusuf Hajji Noor.

The Puntland leader Said Abdullahi Deni and his deputy Ahmed Elmi Osman Karash also witnessed the swearing-in ceremony. Some new cabinet members were absent due to trip abroad, but they are expected to return for duty.

Puntland leader and his deputy have urged the new cabinet members to perform their duties diligently and put the interest of the people first. Said Abdullahi Deni who was elected into office on 8th January unveiled his 48 cabinet members on Sunday. Only three female ministers were appointed.

