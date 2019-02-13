African Union - Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi New Chair

Prime Minister, Head of Government Joseph Dion Ngute represented President Paul Biya at the African Union session last weekend

Cameroon's Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Joseph Dion Ngute joined the other African Heads of State and Government on February 10-11, 2019 in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa within the framework of the 32nd ordinary session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

The Director of the Prime Minister's Cabinet, Balungeli Confiance Ebune announced in a press release on February 6, 2019 that Prime Minister, Dion Ngute was the personal representative of Cameroon's Head of State, Presi dent Paul Biya in the session. This was the first outing of the Prime Minister on official assignment out of the country after his appointment in the government of January 4, 2019.

The African Union Heads of State and Government brainstormed on the theme, "The year of Refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced Persons: Towards Durable Solutions to Forced Displacement in Africa." Times newspaper reported that a key highlight of the ordinary session was that Rwandan President Paul Kagame completed his term of the African Union chair.

His successor, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was elected on Sunday, February 10, 2019. The 1stVice Chairperson elected was Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, while the 2nd Vice Chairperson was Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Another major event was the statue of the legendary Ethiopian leader Emperor Haile Selassie that was equally unveiled on Sunday at the African Union headquarters.

Times quoted the AU as stating that, "The commemorative statue of Emperor Haile Selassie is an important recognition of the emperor's contribution to Africa's liberation and unity." The AU website indicated that the assembly proper was the culmination of statutory meetings where Heads of State discuss AU policies, the implementation of its policies and decisions as well as adopt its annual programmes.

The February 10-11 assembly there fore came after the holding of some specialised sessions. For example, the 37th Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representatives' Committee held on January 15-16, 2019 and the 34th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council took place on February 7-8, 2019.