Eritrea: Seminar On Prevention of Harmful Practices

Barentu — A seminar was organized recently in Kerkebet sub-zone, Gash Barka region, with the objective of eradicating the harmful practices that have been physically and psychologically affecting children and women.

The head of Promotion and Information at the Ministry of Health branch in the Gash Barka region, Mr. Seltan Hagos called on the society to enhance contribution in fighting against harmful practices such as underage marriages, FGM, and others.

At the seminar call was made for the integrated effort on the part of the National Union of Eritrean Women and the Ministries of Health and Labor and Human Welfare in eradicating harmful practices such as under age marriages and FGM.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Leul Gebreab, Minister of Labor and Human Welfare, indicated on the significance of working in collaboration of all stakeholders in the effort to eradicate harmful practices.

The head of the Family and Community Health at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Berhana Haile also called for integrated effort to eradicate the harmful practices that are negatively affecting the health of children and women.

Mr. Efrem Gebrekrstos, Governor of the Southern region, on his part expressed readiness to coordinate all sub-zones in the effort to eradicate the harmful practices.