Eritrea: Cataract Surgery in Dekemhare Sub-Zone

Dekemhare — The Ministry of Health branch in the Southern region in cooperation with the National Blindness Prevention is conducting cataract surgery in the Dekemhare sub-zone.

The surgery is being conducted by medical group from Adi-Keih Hospital. The coordinator of the group Mr. Aklilu Zaid indicated that the objective of the program is to identify patients with cataract problem and provide them with necessary treatment including surgery.

According to Mr. Aklilu so far 700 patients are registered and are waiting for treatment. Mr. Aklilu also said that those that received surgery are also provided with eye glasses and medicine. Similar eye treatment was also provided to more than 400 patients in Segeneity sub-zone, according to report.

The program will continue in the sub-zones of Mai-Aini, Tsorena, Senafe and Adi-Keih.