Sudan: Hatim Al-Sir - Sudan Interested in Strategic Cooperation With Egypt

Cairo — The Minister of Transport and Rural Development, Hatim Al- Sir, noted that the Egyptian Prime Minister, Dr. Moustafa Mutwali, has asserted the importance of implementation of the directives of the Sudanese and Egyptian Presidents fon the railways' linkage to facilitate movement of individuals and commodities between Sudan and Egypt.

In a press statements during his visit to Egypt, in which he met with the Egyptian Prime Minister and the Egyptian Minister of Transport, Dr. Hisham Arafat, Al-Sirr has affirmed the Sudan concern with boosting the bilateral relations and strategic partnership between the two countries in all domains for the interest of the two nations.

He pointed that the Egyptian Prime Minister has pointed to technical studies concerning the railway linkage between the Sudan and Egypt, besides his directives to his government to provide all facility and cooperation to speed up the implementation of the project, noting to the Egyptian leadership concern in this regard as it consider the project is gate for the Egyptian movement in Africa.

Al Sir has lauded the Egyptian stance alongside the Sudan's stability, stressing the necessity for dissolving all tensions and work for realization of the interests of the two countries through enhancement of the communication between the two peoples.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Transport and Rural Development has participated in the meetings of the Board of Directors of the Nile Valley Authority for River Navigation, which werre concluded on Monday at the headquarters of the authority in Aswan.

The meeting has agreed on development of the partnership agreement that was concluded between the two countries in 1975, and working out a plan to develop the authority and modernize the fleet working in the river line between High Dam and Wadi Halfa Ports.

The two sides renewed their keenness to continue the authority's work as one of the fruits of economic integration between Egypt and Sudan.