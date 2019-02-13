Sudan: Situations in Displaced Persons Camps in Eastern Darfur Stable

Al-Deain — The head of the Higher Committee for the Displaced Persons Camps in Eastern Darfur state, Mohamed Ibrahim Daboug, has stress the stability of situations in the voluntary returnees villages are completely stable, adding that the higher committee for the displaced persons camps is working hard for carrying a surveillance and establish a data base to contribute in the provision of humanitarian services in the state.

He noted in a statement to SUNA that he demanded the state's government, and the national and international organizations working in the humanitarian field to provide basic humanitarian services in the voluntary returnee's villages and areas particularly the water service.