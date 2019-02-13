Sudan: Outcome of Vice - President's Visit to Chad Assessed

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Dr Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir, chaired at the Republican Palace Tuesday a meeting for assessment of the recent visit he paid to Chad and arrangements for following up works of the joint ministerial committees between the two countries.

The State Minister of Agriculture and member of the delegation that accompanied the Vice - President in his visit to Chad, Nihar Osman Nihar, said in a press statement that the good arrangements for the visit have yielded a positive outcome, disclosing that the coming meeting of the joint Sudanse - Chadian committee will be held in Khartoum.

He explained that strong will of the leaderships of Sudan and Chad is essential for reaching the outcome that will serve the interest of the peoples of the two countries.