Sudan: Faisal Concludes Visit to West Darfur State

Al-Genaina,Feb.12 (SUNA)- Assistant of the President of the Republic, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, concluded Tuesday a visit to West Darfur State after witnessing a number of activities holding meetings and signing of the memorandum of understanding between Ministry of Trade and Industry and West Darfur State to tighten the coordination between the state and federal authorities to reactivate border trade.

The signing of the memorandum of understanding came upon directives of the Presidency of the Republic and federal Council of Ministers to focus on the increase production, rationalize spending and that any state should depend on its own resources.

The memorandum also came in line with the state's programs to improve the living conditions of people living and to address impacts of economic crisis which is experienced by the whole country and in general and West Darfur State in particular.

The two sides agreed that West Darfur State shall harmonize its legislations with the national business-related laws and legislations such as Acts of Competition and Anti-Monopoly, Organization of Trade, Consumer Protection and Borrowing.