Sudan: Security Service Abducts Four in Port Sudan

Port Sudan — On Saturday evening, a security force stormed a house in Port Sudan, arrested four people and took them to an unknown destination. The mother of one of the detainees told Radio Dabanga that a force in four Land Cruisers stormed a house in El Sawra district in eastern Port Sudan that evening.

"They searched the house room by room, detained my son Husam Mohamed Adam and three others."

The mother said that the family had gone to the security service's office several times, most recently on Monday. "We were told that the detainees have been transferred to Khartoum."

The reason for the arrest is unknown to the familym, she explained.