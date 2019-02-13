Uganda: Minister Kiwanda Summoned to Parliament Over Miss Curvy Contest

Photo: Daily Monitor

State minister for tourism Godfrey Kiwanda unveiled the campaign at a news conference attended by a bevy of curvaceous women on February 6, 2019.

Parliament has asked the State Minister for Tourism, Godfrey Kiwanda to shade more light on the controversial Miss Curvy beauty contest.

This followed concerns by Budaka district woman MP, Pamela Kamugo who said that such a contest demeans women.

However some Members of Parliament seemed to be in support of Mr Kiwanda's contest.

Opposition Chief Whip, Ibrahim Semujju Nganda chastised members of parliament against the contest saying they were the same people who asked Minister KIwanda to use reigning Miss World Africa, Quiin Abenakyo to promote tourism.

"The same way this parliament was asking him to use Quiin Abenakyo to promote tourism is the same way he allowed other people. The only difference is that they are not skinny," the MP argued.

Elijah Okupa MP Kasilo County said, "I don't know why people are making noise about Miss Curvy. To me this is discrimination against women who are not skinny."

Jacob Oulanyah, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament informed the House that Kiwanda will have to explain the controversial contest to the legislators.

"We have Miss Tourism, we have Miss Universe, Miss World, and more. Honourable Cecilia Ogwal was a Miss Uganda runner up so it's a bit complicated when we push them too far but we shall submit formal questions to the minister, then he will also submit answers in writing," he said.