12 February 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Secretary General of Investment Receives Saudi Gumaa Groups of Companies

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The State Minister and Secretary General of the National Investment Authority, Oshiek Mohamed Ahmed Tahir, has affirmed the diversity in the investment opportunities at Sudan in different fields, affirming the provision of facilitate procedures to all investors.

This came when he received Tuesday a delegation of the Saudi Gumaa Group of Companies which expressed the group's desire to invest in the hotels and industrial fields.

Tahir has given a briefing on the investment atmosphere and the and features of the Sudanese investment Act, affirming the state's encouraging to the value-added industries, such as the pharmaceuitical and agricultural industries, especially the food processing.

Sudan

Professors Detained in Anti-Bashir Protest

University professors have been arrested in Khartoum in the eighth week of deadly protest against Sudanese President… Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.