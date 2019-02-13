Sudan: UN Delegation Concludes Visit to Darfur Region

Al-Fasher — The Assistant UN Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Pinto Keita, and Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Murad Wahba, and Assistant UN Secretary-General for Peacebuilding Support, Oscar Fernandez Taranco, concluded Tuesday a three-day visit to Darfur during which they focused on the transition of United Nations involvement in Darfur in the context of the gradual withdrawal of UNAMID process.

A press release issued Tuesday by UNAMID stated that the visit, which lasted from February 9 - 11, covered Darfur states and during which a series of meetings were held with local authorities, state authorities, local administrations, internally displaced persons and civil society to ensure smooth transition of UNAMID peace-building tasks to United Nations agencies, programs and funds and relevant authorities of the government of the Sudan.

The delegation returned to Khartoum on Monday and met with the Assistant Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs Ministry, Ambassador Elham Ahmed, and a high-level delegation from all government agencies working with the hybrid operation and discussed issues related to the transition and eventual withdrawal of UNAMID by June 2020.

The United Nations High-level Delegation also convened an expanded meeting between UNAMID, the UN country team and the government of the Sudan to coordinate efforts to facilitate a smooth transition.

During these participations, the Third Assistant Secretary-General emphasized that the responsibility for achieving peace, stability and development for the people of Darfur is rested with the government of the Sudan, while all other entities could play a supportive role.