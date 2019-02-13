Sudan: Attorney General Meets Deputies of Justice

Khartoum — The Attorney General, Omer Ahmed Mohamed, met in his office Tuesday the Deputies of Chief Justice, Abbas Ali Babikir, and Abdul-Aziz Fathal-Rahman, in presence of the First Assistant of the Attorney General, Hisham Oaman Ibrahim.

The Attorney General has congratulated the two Deputies of Chief Justice on the confidence of the President of the Republic on them and selection for the positions, praising their great efforts and abilities in the Judiciary.

He welcomed the Deputy Chief Justice as a member of the Supreme Council of the Public Prosecution.

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen the relationship between the Public Prosecution and the Judiciary for the achievement of justice.

He also welcomed the visit of the two Chief Justice deputies, referring to the integration of roles between the Public Prosecution and the Judiciary.

The Chief Justice deputies have appreciated the constitutional progress that has led to separation of the Public Prosecution and appreciated its role for realizing justice as an independent authority, especially regarding the recent events in the country.