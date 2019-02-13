Ghana: Gregory Afoko Challenges Discontinuation of Murder Trial

Lawyers for Gregory Afoko have filed a suit before the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Attorney General to discontinue the murder trial of accused at the high court.

Afoko has been charged with the alleged murder of Adams Mahama, the late Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The state entered nolle prosequi to stop the case of alleged murder against accused, and he was discharged from prison custody, rearrested and fresh charges preferred against him.

Afoko, the first accused, was discharged following the arrest of Alangdi Asabke in Cote d'Ivoire on January 25, 2019.

Ms Benedicta Antwi, counsel for Afoko told the Accra Central District Court presided over by Afua Sackey, the magistrate yesterday that they were against the discontinuation of the trial.

The content of the suit filed at the Supreme Court was not read in court as the magistrate said she had not seen the suit. The case has been adjourned to February 18, 2019.

The two, charged with conspiracy to commit crime and murder made their first appearance on January 29 and remanded into the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) custody.

They were said to have allegedly poured acid on Mahama in Bolgatanga on May 20, 2015.

Alangdi was arrested by International Police (INTERPOL) and handed over to Ghanaian authorities, having been on the run for almost four years.

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice filed a Nolle Prosequi to discontinue the trial of Afoko, when his counsel and the prosecution were due to file closing address on February 8 and February 19.

Afoko, who kept a calm demeanor accused the police of embellishing lies as he was taken into custody.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Maxwell Oppong told the court presided over by Afua Sackey that the accused, both farmers lived in Bolgatanga.

He said on May 20, 2015, the late Mahama left home for construction site in his vehicle, with registration number NR 761-14.

The prosecutor said Mahama returned home around 11:10p.m. in his pick-up and immediately he parked the vehicle in front of his house, Afoko and Asabke went close and signalled him to roll down the glass.

He told the court that Mahama identified the accused (then suspects) to be party members and rolled down the glass to talk to them. Suddenly, the suspects poured the substance, suspected to be acid, on his head, face and other parts of his body and fled on a motorbike.