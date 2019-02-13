13 February 2019

Africa: What Surprised Melinda and Bill Gates in 2018?

Photo: Gates Foundation
An elementary student in Solwezi District, Zambia.

Cape Town — SURPRISE #1
Africa is the youngest continent.

SURPRISE #2
At-home DNA tests can find serial killers—and could also help prevent premature birth.

SURPRISE #3
We will build an entire New York City every month… for 40 years! The world’s building stock will double by 2060.

SURPRISE #4
Data can be sexist.

SURPRISE #5
You can learn a lot about processing your anger from teenage boys.

SURPRISE #6
There’s a nationalist case for globalism.

SURPRISE #7
Toilets haven’t changed in a century.

SURPRISE #8
Textbooks are becoming obsolete.

SURPRISE #9
Mobile phones are most powerful in the hands of the poorest women.

