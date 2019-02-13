Africa: What Surprised Melinda and Bill Gates in 2018?

Photo: Gates Foundation

An elementary student in Solwezi District, Zambia.

Cape Town — SURPRISE #1

Africa is the youngest continent.

SURPRISE #2

At-home DNA tests can find serial killers—and could also help prevent premature birth.

SURPRISE #3

We will build an entire New York City every month… for 40 years! The world’s building stock will double by 2060.

SURPRISE #4

Data can be sexist.

SURPRISE #5

You can learn a lot about processing your anger from teenage boys.

SURPRISE #6

There’s a nationalist case for globalism.

SURPRISE #7

Toilets haven’t changed in a century.

SURPRISE #8

Textbooks are becoming obsolete.

SURPRISE #9

Mobile phones are most powerful in the hands of the poorest women.

One last surprise? (Maybe) - find out here.