Zimbabwe: Local Manufacture of January Disease Vaccine Begins

Government is in the process of manufacturing a vaccine against January disease, also known as Theileriosis, which affects cattle, with supply expected to be available in the next two to three months.

The vaccine is expected to go a long way in reducing cattle deaths from January disease.

Last year, the country lost more than 50 000 cattle to January disease due to shortages of dip chemicals as a result of foreign currency constraints

Department of Veterinary Services director Dr Josphat Nyika yesterday said the first batch of the vaccine will be ready in the next two to three months.

"The chemicals being manufactured are directed towards January disease hotspot areas mapped by the department," he said. "Affected provinces are Mashonaland East, Masvingo, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central, Manicaland and some parts of the Midlands."