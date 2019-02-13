South Africa: Stage-Three Load Shedding Continues

Due to a shortage in capacity, Eskom is implementing stage three rotational load shedding from 8am and it is likely to continue until 11pm today.

The utility terminated load shedding at 10:14pm on Tuesday.

This is the fourth day of load shedding, as a number of generating units are out of service due to breakdowns.

Eskom has reminded the public to treat all electrical points as live during load shedding.

"We continue to appeal to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period. Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand," said Eskom.

Stage three load shedding calls for 3 000MW to be rotationally load shed nationally at a given period.

Load shedding is conducted rotationally as a last resort to protect the power system from total collapse or blackout.

Eskom customers can access load shedding schedules on the utility's website (http://loadshedding.eskom.co.za). Customers can also contact the customer contact centre at 0860 037 566.