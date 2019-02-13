13 February 2019

Zimbabwe: 10 Protesters Jailed 3 Years Each

Ten suspected MDC-Alliance supporters, who were part of a gang that went on the rampage last month destroying property and vehicles during violent protests in Mutare, have each been sentenced to three years in prison.

Tonderayi Maruta (45), Donstain Mulaka (35), James Marifiye (25), Gift Kambiro (27), Tatenda Matsika (25), Hamashow Zimunya (32), Biggie Chikunguru (28), Shepherd Manyaradze (15), Innocent Chidarura (15) and Blessing Chikwizura (31) were jailed by Mutare magistrate Mr Tendai Mahwe. The 10 were arrested after they attempted to block Feruka Road in Mutare.

Mr Mahwe initially sentenced them to 36 months in prison each before suspending 12 months of the jail term for five years on condition that they did not commit a similar offence within that period.

Prosecutor Mr Last Goredema proved that the convicts were part of a group of rowdy protesters that were arrested by the police on January 15 this year as they were marching along Feruka Road near Natvest Industrial Park.

The group, which was also burning tyres and blocking the road using boulders, wanted to march into Mutare's Central Business District.

Read the original article on The Herald.

