South Africa: Speedster Nabbed Driving At 222km/H On the N1

Gauteng traffic police arrested a 30-year-old man on Wednesday for driving at 222km/h on the N1 toward Bloemfontein.

"The man was caught travelling in a silver Mercedes Benz GLE AMG and told officers he was rushing to Bloemfontein," the Gauteng department of community safety said in a statement on Wednesday.

He was arrested on the spot and taken to Vanderbijlpark police station.

The driver is expected to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court on Thursday on charges of reckless and negligent driving as well as an alternative charge of exceeding the general speed limit.

MEC of community safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has called on law enforcement agencies to deal "decisively" with motorists who disobey the rules of the road.

"As Gauteng city region, we will intensify the patrol of freeways, streets and public places in clearly marked vehicles as an available means for the prevention of road traffic violations.

In December, two men were arrested for speeding in separate incidents on the N1 in Limpopo.

A 42-year-old man was caught driving his BMW X5 at 208km/h, while a 48-year-old man was caught driving a Chevrolet Lumina SS at 214km/h.

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande announced in December that road deaths had increased by 16% to 767 between December 1 and 18, 2018, compared to the same period the previous year.

Source: News24