Namibia: Youth Entrepreneur Urges Fellows to Be Innovative

Lüderitz — One should always plan ahead, and not only when you want something specific to happen that time, this is a lesson, a young entrepreneur, Angelina Shetu Fillemon, 25, learnt last year from the challenges she met in her business.

"If I had the chance to go back to 2018, I would probably make changes to the lifelong commitments that I made, which turned out not to work for me. It is sometimes regretful when you make commitments you haven't really researched and worked through," says she. Fillemon did not fulfil all her 2018 resolutions, as most likely only 75% of her goals were achieved. For 2019 her expectations are very high, as she has started achieving her goals already. "I have more of personal goals this year, as I need to muscle up so that I can fully maintain my business. This year should be a year of restoration, whatever I couldn't achieve the previous year should happen most likely this year," she emphasises.

Born and bred in Windhoek, Fillemon is set on becoming a successful entrepreneur. From a tender age, she has always wanted to become a businesswoman. She owns the Ang-Fil Boutique, which caters for outfits for weddings, matric farewells and all other functions. "People are frequently amazed by fashion, and would always want to look good. We sell clothes to all, male or female, we cater for everybody," says Fillemon. With a lot of competition in her line of business, Fillemon is not complaining, saying her boutique is doing extremely well and she is satisfied. Apart from owning a boutique, she also sells hair, all types and textures, with her clientele ranging from the 20 to 40-year-olds. She also registers companies, currently only close corporations. Thus one can say she is a 'jack of all trades' planning for a strong marketing team equipped with modern advertising skills and tools.

She encourages the youth to be innovative and to strive towards creating own businesses to reduce the unemployment in the country. "It is not easy at all but an entrepreneur is someone who is willing to take risks. Go after your dreams but also find a business coach or mentor who will ensure you reach greater heights," says Fillemon, adding that one needs to build oneself because no one else will do it for you. She concludes by advising fellow youth to be choosy whom they associate with, quoting a wise man who once said: "associate with the great and you will be great" but motivating that there is "absolutely nothing without hard work and dedication".