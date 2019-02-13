Africa: Zimbabwe to Host Cricket World Cup Qualifiers

Zimbabwe Cricket will this year host the African Regional Qualifying Tournament, a pathway to the ICC Women's World Cup set for next year.

The ICC qualifiers will be held from 6-19 May at various venues in Harare.

The qualifiers will see Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Tanzania, Mozambique, Uganda, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria and Sierra Leon battle for the two available spots for the world cup proper.

Zimbabwe will be tipped to qualify given their imposing status on the African continent in the women's version of the sport.

Announcing the news, ZC Managing Director, Givemore Makoni said the qualifiers present an opportunity for the country to show its love for the game and provide the hospitable welcome to the world.

The country successfully hosted the men's World Cup Qualifiers and will, be hoping to take a leaf from the event.

However, captain of the women's side, Marry-Anne Musonda is of the belief that more games are needed if they are to have any realistic chances of qualifying.

"In a perfect world we would want as many games as possible, probably pitched to our level or higher that's where we are able to get depth in our games, so we just need is more games," said Musonda.

She, however, believes they would be buoyed by the crowd as they are banking on home support.

On the preparedness, Makoni said they have set aside funds to ensure that preparations are not affected as has been the case in previous games and tournaments.

"Between now and the time we play the qualifiers, I'm sure the girls would have played enough games or preparations. We are having psychologists to sit down with them so they talk to them, we have fitness trainers to ensure that they are fit for the games," Makoni said.

Zimbabwe Women's side has been making significant strides in their game and recently they defeated Namibia 5-0 in a series played in Windhoek.