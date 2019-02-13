Namibia: FNB Leading the Way in Digital Banking Adoption

Windhoek — FNB says its customers are increasingly embracing digital banking channels in order to bank in a convenient and affordable manner. The bank revealed that over the last year the highest number of customers that migrated to the FNB Banking App, Online Banking and Cellphone banking for day-to-day banking were recorded.

"The major driver has been our effort to show customers how easy, affordable and safe it is to use digital platforms, including self-service channels such as automated deposit tellers (ADTs) that are available across most FNB branches. This digital journey is enabled through sustained investment in digital infrastructure which continues to be intensified through self-service innovation," says Desery van Wyk, FNB Manager of Digital Channels.

Van Wyk says "today banking is remarkedly different compared to a few years ago and the evolution continues to yield meaningful benefits for customers."

"Currently, our customers spend less time queuing at our branches, and many prefer using self-service channels to make deposits or to purchase prepaid products. We have also seen an important shift in the way our branch personnel interact with customers, which includes helping individual and business customers adapt to using the digital channels, thus creating more time to help customers with more complex transactions," she adds.

In a society where financial inclusion remains a major challenge, it's very important to enable digital adoption through channels that are affordable and accessible to all people, whether the customer is new to the bank or they have been banking for a long time. Digital remains a remarkably convenient platform.

FNB has seen an increase of 5 percent transactions at its ATMs and Automatic Deposit Taking machines, a 15 percent increase in swipes, a 32 percent increase in online banking; 7 percent increase in cellphone banking, and a 10 percent increase in eWallet transactions over the past year, while usage of the FNB App grew by 43 percent.

"The migration of customers to digital platforms is not only about cost effectiveness, it's also about convenience for our customers and giving them options to bank in a way that is most cost effective. To enhance the customer experience even more, FNB provides customers with free wi-fi in various branches so that the app could be downloaded at no data charge," adds Van Wyk.