Namibia: UN Chief Commends Geingob for Wise Leadership

Windhoek — United Nation (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres has commended Sadc Chairperson and Namibian Head of State Hage Geingob for the wise leadership demonstrated in steering the affairs of the region.

Guterres, according to Presidential Press Secretary Dr Alfredo Hengari, applauded Geingob during the bilateral talks between the two on the sideline of the recent 32nd African Union (AU) Summit of the Heads of States and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

In a statement availed to the media on Monday, Hengari said during the meeting, the two discussed political developments in the Sadc region including that of Zimbabwe, Lesotho and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Emphasising the importance of inclusive political processes, Hengari said, Geingob informed Guterres that developments in the Sadc region are positive, describing the recently concluded elections in the DRC and Madagascar peaceful, and held in accordance with domestic processes and respect for national institutions.

Hengari said, Geingob highlighting national ownership, said the regional block will continue to complement and support national processes in countries in the region in need of such assistance.

He said the two leaders agreed on the primacy of economic development, and complementarity between Sadc and the United Nations.

Furthermore, Hengari said Geingob also held bilateral talks with newly elected DRC President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi in which they discuss political developments in that country and how the regional bloc (Sadc) can assist the country in its efforts in favour of peace, stability and development.

Hengari said the two head of states agreed that Tshisekedi would undertake at the invitation of Geingob a visit to Namibia with the objective of deepening peace and stability in the DRC, and strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

According to Hengari, during a consultation meeting ahead of the summit Geingob congratulated the newly elected presidents of the DRC Tshisekedi and Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina, welcoming them to the Sadc family of Heads of State and Government, emphasizing consolidation of political processes in the region.

He said in the Sadc consultation, Tshisekedi, and the Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa briefed the consultation about political and socio-economic developments in their respective countries.

Hengari says recalling the decision of the 38th Ordinary Sadc Summit held in Windhoek, Namibia, Geingob extended sincere appreciation to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for having agreed to host the International Conference on Solidarity with the People of Western Sahara on 25-26 March 2019 in Pretoria.