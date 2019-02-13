Namibia: Sports Commission Pay Squabble Rages On

The Namibia Sports Commission's board is seeking solutions from attorney general Albert Kawana regarding disagreements over the remuneration restructuring at the country's chief sports body.

The board remains at loggerheads over chief administrator Freddy Mwiya's remuneration package which rose from N$753 000 annually to a bumper N$1 229 503 at the behest of chairperson Joel Matheus, who approved Mwiya's salary hike in an "arbitrary manner" last April.

The increment was granted without the consent or input of the board, which Matheus heads, as is required by NSC regulations. This is the position of five other commissioners, namely Erica Beukes, Adelheid Jacobs, Monica Shapwa, Benjamin Rebang and Peter Wilson.

However, Matheus maintains that the raise was aboveboard, and that the entire commission staff had their salaries increased in the same manner.

The board members also had their sitting fees increased from N$750 to N$2 000, and they are all in agreement with this, The Namibian understands.

A board meeting to find common ground on 19 January proved futile, leaving the divided commissioners to reach out to Kawana through sports minister Erastus Uutoni, who indicated that he was looking into the matter last year.

"Honourable minister, the NSC board is experiencing great challenges in terms of the institution's executive salary scales. The board engaged the executive in an effort to find amicable solutions, but unfortunately the effort ended in deadlock as both parties are not prepared to compromise their positions," Matheus informed Uutoni.

"It is against this background that I write this letter to the honourable, to inform your office that the board wishes to consult the attorney general's office for advice on how to proceed with this matter. We will appreciate it if the honourable can help us to facilitate this engagement," said Matheus.

The pay rise is in keeping with a directive from the ministry of public enterprises, which the NSC claims did not know they were a part of until 2017.

Before discovering their SoE status, the sports commission operated on a lower remuneration structure.

Mwiya (47), who was appointed to the portfolio in April 2017, and Matheus, equate the former's position to that of a chief executive officer.

This should not be the case, the opposing board members claim.

The administrative strife at the NSC has already led to the resignation of commissioner Jesse Schickerling, who claimed maladministration was the order of the day at the country's sports mother body.