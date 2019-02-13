Namibia: Settled Stars Focus On Magic

"Winning is addictive" and Tapiwa Musekiwa's troubles with the law will not derail African Stars' aspirations of retaining the MTC Namibia Premiership title, says assistant coach Andrew Tjahikika.

In fact, their controversy-shrouded Zimbabwean import remains part of that ambition, and will take to the field on Wednesday night as the defending champions look to make it five wins on the bounce when they host unpredictable mid-table Tura Magic at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

Musekiwa was arrested at Rundu after Stars' 5-1 win over Julinho Sporting on Saturday for allegedly providing false information to immigration officials.

The player is at the centre of an identity fraud scandal that has cost his former employers Young African, for whom he played last season as Albert Mujikijera, their NPL status.

He got off with a seven-game suspension for his role in the fraud, but Young African were fined N$50 000; docked points; and demoted to the first division by the NPL's disciplinary committee.

Following his release later the same day, Musekiwa is now in talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration to clear the issue and get an extension to his work visa, which is due to expire on 22 February.

"The guy is fine. It's only that incident when the police and immigration came to the field while we were playing. Even in Rundu, he played well," said Tjahikika. "It is unsettling the team a bit, but everyone is behind him. We are just waiting for the visa renewal. Hopefully, before the 22nd [of February] he'll get it, and will continue to contribute to the team."

The Namibia Football Payers Union has also thrown its weight behind Musekiwa, with the union's outspoken secretary general Olsen Kahiriri bizarrely accusing Tigers of masterminding the player's run-in with the law.

"Tigers are behind this fracas. They are the ones telling immigration to arrest the young man. We were told that the immigration officer working on this issue is a former Tigers player," Kahiriri said.

In response, Tigers chairman Dino Ballotti said: "People must just be accountable, and stop using conspiracy theories. We are here to work."

Back to Wednesday night's action, Stars intend to maintain their winning sequence, which has seen them remain relevant in the title race and make up the ground on log leaders Black Africa. The Samba Boys are stationed fourth and 11 points behind BA, who have played four games more.

While games in hand do not automatically translate into maximum points in the bag, Stars' impressive form, since a 2-0 defeat to Unam at the end of January, suggests they are more than capable of achieving that feat.

Especially now, the team has settled into a rhythm domestically following their testing African safari, which ended in Morocco late last month.

"When we played Unam, the guys were jet-lagged because of all the travelling. We had just come from Marrakesh, then we had to drive to Karasburg a few days later, and be back in Windhoek for a midweek game," Tjahikika told The Namibian Sport yesterday.

"They have recovered now. We have the depth [to cope]. We have been rotating, so it has kept the team fresh."

Playing in the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup has greatly benefited Stars, he added, while new attacking acquisition Youssouf Ibrahim has taken to life in the NPL like a duck to water.

"He's settled now. He's even started learning English and joking around," Tjahikika said with a chuckle.

"The approach is just to focus on the game in front of us, then we concentrate on the one after. The focus is just to win and close the gap.

"If we win all our first-round games, we'll be two points behind Black Africa if they win all theirs; which is not bad at all. In the second round, we will try to do much better," he added.

"It [playing continental football] helped a lot, especially with the concentration levels and fitness. The guys are more confident that they can do it. When we play NPL teams, the guys want to show that we are coming from Africa, and we want to go back to Africa."

Meanwhile, the Magicians appear to have found a semblance of consistency, having gone unbeaten in their last four matches with back-to-back wins over Tigers and Civics preceding draws against Black Africa and Okahandja United.

After 11 matches, Tura Magic lie seventh on 17 points, just a point behind tonight's opponents.

"We want to be in the top four as a club. Our aim is to win all our games and collect points where necessary to avoid Black Africa from running away with the league title, which they are currently doing after just 12 games," Tura Magic head coach Gareth Eichab told Nampa.