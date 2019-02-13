Africa: Afroleague - Gor Mahia FC in Luanda

Luanda — With 26-member entourage comprised by players, coaches and staff, Gor Mahia FC's team arrived in Luanda on Tuesday afternoon to face Petro de Luanda on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. , at 11 de Novembro Stadium.

The game, which is expected to be tough, is accounted for the second round of Group D of the African Confederation league and will involve the first placed team with 3 points and the third placed with nil.

The delegation of the "Husband of all teams", the official name of Gor Mahia FC, is headed by club member David Bunei and also includes federative leaders, Angop learned at the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport.

According to the program, which Angop had access to it, the Kenyan team still performs the traditional training of reconnaissance and adaptation to the pitch.