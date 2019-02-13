Namibia: Berseba Officials Demand Apology From Villagers

The Berseba Village Council's chief executive officer Charles Dawid Vries and councillor Sabina Esterhuizen have demanded an apology from 17 residents over alleged defamatory allegations.

The residents are Susanna Pieters, Renza Ronnelza Haman, Sophia Rhode Motinga, Josephine Kapuka, Klaas April, Christiaan Goliath, Sara Theresia Kahuika, Simon Isaak, Leitjie Rooi, Katrina Motinga, Lena Jash, Andries Karools, Sabina Kahuika, Eben Albert Kaffer, Thomas Goliath, Rebekka Isaaks and Getrude Isaak.

Probart and Verdoes legal practitioners, representing Vries and Esterhuizen, on 24 January served the residents with notices to warn them to refrain from making defamatory allegations against their clients.

"You are hereby requested to apologise in writing to our clients for your conduct within seven days," the legal letters served on the residents read.

If the residents ignore the final warning, the lawyers have instructions to get an interdict to prevent them from uttering any form of slanderous allegations against their clients, and to sue them for N$25 000 each for the degradation and humiliation Vries and Esterhuizen had experienced as a result of their abusive behaviour.

The lawyers said the residents shouted and displayed on placards the defamatory allegations against their clients during protest action held at the village on 19 December last year over the appointment of a driver at the council. The letters of demand state that the residents had defamed Vries by accusing him of nepotism and of abusing his powers in appointing a driver illegally at the council.

The latter accusation, said the lawyers, was further supported by allegations that Vries had signed the driver's appointment.

Vries' lawyers said the residents also stated he was incompetent to fulfil his duties as the council's top administrator. On behalf of Esterhuizen, the lawyers said she had been portrayed as an "unskilled and illiterate" person by the residents during their protest action. Moreover, the residents claimed that the community would not achieve anything with this councillor, and that she deserves an award for failing to bring development to the village during her 28 years as a councillor, and that she should not be accorded a hero's funeral because of her "achievement".

"The allegations are fake, dishonest, defamatory to the highest level, and will not be tolerated by our client," the lawyers stated.

Thomas Goliath, speaking on behalf of the residents, said they will not back down.

"We are consulting our lawyers, and they will respond to the letters," he added.

The residents had questioned in the petition which they handed over during their protest action on 16 December last year the credibility of the panellists who had interviewed candidates for the driver's position in question.

"Why do you proceed to shortlist and interview this applicant, while you are aware of his criminal record ... and a pending case?" the petition asked, and demanded that the driver's appointment be revoked, and the position be re-advertised.

The petition stated that Vries had during a meeting on 12 December last year admitted having signed the driver's appointment letter.

It further stated that the entire community of Berseba 'suffers' at the hands of incompetent Swapo councillors and the CEO, who uses the majority rule system to "bulldoze unfair (council) decisions", and appealed for their withdrawal as the party's representatives in council.

Both Vries and Esterhuizen yesterday confirmed having instructed Probart and Verdoes legal practitioners to demand an apology from the 17 residents over the allegations they had made against them. The duo said they would proceed with the legal action, unless the 17 people apologise to them as they demanded.

Vries admitted that council had appointed Jerome Fleermuis as a driver, although he has a criminal record of common assault he had committed 18 years back, as well as another pending case. "We sought advice from the //Kharas Regional Council, and were advised we could not punish the candidate (Fleermuis) twice as the law had already punished him for the offence he had committed," he explained.

"You are innocent until proven guilty," Vries commented in reference to the pending criminal case of Fleermuis.