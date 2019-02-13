Namibia: Accommodation Businesses Hope to Cash in On Valentine's Day

As Valentine's Day is tomorrow, it is not just florists and gift shops hoping to boost their revenue as a number of Namibian companies have decided to celebrate the day of love with their customers by offering enticing Valentine's Day specials at reasonable prices.

New Era spoke to a few of these businesses who hope to seduce their customers with tempting specials tomorrow.

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR)'s Manager for Corporate Communications and online media, Mufaro Nesongano, revealed a delightful special offer of a free night at any of their resorts provided you pay for at least one night. This amazing offer is valid from 14 to 17 February 2019.

The specials continue at Mokuti Lodge where the lodge's reservation agent, Collin Geingob, said; "Mokuti Lodge will be giving two packages this Valentine's Day and package one is a dinner, bed and breakfast couples treatment package for an unbelievable N$4 972 per couple for two nights." This offer includes two romantic dinner and breakfast experiences, arrival Valentine's room drop and turndown for the two nights, and one couple's spa treatment. Package two is a dinner, bed and breakfast Mokuti Sundowner Package valued at N$3 992 per couple for two nights. This offer also includes the same experience minus the spa treatment and is also valid from 14 to 17 February 2019.

Commenting on their specials, Midgard Estate's reservation agent also confirmed they will be offering specials from 15 to 17 February. "Valentine's Day with our special Valentine's package, including dinner, bed and breakfast for two in a standard room, a Hilltop sundowner drive with snacks and drinks and a bottle of sparkling wine at dinner, all for only N$2485", said Florence Kahorongo.