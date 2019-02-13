Kenya: Five People Killed After Light Aircraft Crashes in Londiani

Nairobi — Five people have been killed in a plane crash that occurred in Londiani, in the outskirts of Kericho town.

According to police, the Cessna aircraft took off from Maasai Mara and was heading to Lodwar when it crashed in Kamwingi area.

"There were five occupants in the plane, and they did not survive," said James Mogera, Kericho County Police Commander.

Police and other emergency teams were immediately deployed to the scene to retrieve bodies from the wreckage of the white plane registration 5Y-BSE.