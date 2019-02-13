Kenya: Young Stars Ready to Spoil Veterans' Party in Eldoret

World Under-20 Championships' 10,000 and 5,000 metres gold medallists Rhonex Kipruto and Edward Zakayo are the youngsters expected to give veterans a run for their money at the National Cross Country Championships at Eldoret Sports Club on February 23.

The Athletics Kenya meet will double up as trials to pick Kenya's team to the IAAF World Cross Country Championships that will be held in Aarhus, Denmark, on March 30.

The two athletes from Elgeyo-Marakwet County have showed tremendous promise in distance running.

Kipruto, who has been training under legendary Irish coach and lay missionary, Bro Colm 'O Connell, in Iten, fired warning shots by winning the senior title at the Discovery Kenya Cross Country Championships, one of the biggest meets in Kenya.

"I have used the (Eldoret Sports Club) course and I must say it is very good and I will be looking forward to a good run. I want to represent my country in the global event in the senior category," said Kipruto after the Discovery feat.

Zakayo, a Form Three student at Kapsait Athletics Secondary School, has been training hard on the border of West Pokot and Elgeyo-Marakwet counties as he waits for the big day.

"I have not participated in a major cross country event and this will be my first time and I will be going for the prize. Kenyans are very good in various competitions and I will put all my effort to make the team," said the soft-spoken athlete.

Another athlete who will be on the radar is Brilliant Jepkorir who has been training in Iten and will be seeking a comeback to the national team in the senior women's race.

Jepkorir was at the 2011 World Cross Country Championships as a junior, finishing ninth.

"I'm confident I will be able to do well in the trials to make the team. My dream is to be in the podium in the global event next month," Jepkorir, who is also familiar with the Eldoret grounds, said after winning the senior women's race at the Discovery meet.