Liberia: China Donates Drugs, Others to JFK Hospital

The Government of the People's Republic of China Tuesday February 12, 2019 donated assorted drugs and other medical items to the John F. Kennedy Medical Center.

Speaking at the occasion marking the donations, the Deputy CEO/Administration of the John F. Kennedy Medical Center Mrs. Dama Koffa who received the donations from the Chinese medical Team and affixed her signature to documents containing the list of assorted drugs and other equipment expressed how grateful the management of the JFK is for all the support received from the Government of the People's Republic of China.

She mentioned in her statement that the delegation from the People's Republic of China which comprises of medical doctors and nurses has for a while been assigned at the medical facility providing medical services to patients at the hospital.

Speaking on behalf of the Chinese Medical Team, was a representative from the Chinese Embassy accredited near Monrovia, who said the Government of the People's Republic of China appreciates the cordial relationship and friendship that exist between both countries and that his government is committed to providing even more support to Liberia in targeted areas such as health, infrastructure and Human Capacity building. TNR