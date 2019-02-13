Liberia: Salvation Army Helps Fire Victims in Sinkor

-Urges Them To Take Courage In The Lord

The Salvation Army Liberia and Sierra Leon Command on Monday February 11, 2019 put smiles on the faces of several fire victims in 14th Street community, Sinkor.

According to the Officer Commanding (Bishop) of the Salvation Army Liberia and Sierra Leone Command Lt. Col. Samuel Mkami, the Organization does not only preach the gospel which is the spiritual need to the people, but also identify with them physically.

Speaking to reporters after the donation, the Salvation Army Head of Mission disclosed that the money for the food and non-food items was made available by Salvationists in Canada.

He noted that meeting the needs of the common people is one of the major concerns of the Salvation Army world wide of which Liberia is of no exception, adding that the work of the Army is growing fast in Liberia and Sierra Leone.

The Salvation Army Liberia and Sierra Leone Head of Mission also used the occasion to inform the nation that the work of the Army is also growing in Guinea where the Salvation Army just entered recently.

According to him, there is a great prospect of the Salvation Army work in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, thereby calling on all members of the Salvation Army in those countries mentioned to work tirelessly for the kingdom of God on Earth.

Also speaking, the project officer of the Salvation Army Liberia and Sierra Leone command, Captain Abraham Collins disclosed that the fire disaster took place in November, 2018 at which time the organization went and took photos and then wrote a project for the victims.

According to Captain Collins, after the project was written it took some times for the donors to respond, but were very patient in waiting for the donors and as God could have it the people of Canada agreed to sponsor the project.

He further stressed that the donation from the Salvationists in Canada was done in both cash and materials value a little over thirty-one thousand United States Dollars intended for several hundreds of victims in the 14th street community in Sinkor.

The Salvation Army Project officer named, mattresses, pot sets, cook spoons, used clothes (DK), over hundred bags of rice, vegetable oil, can food, bundles of Zinc, amongst many others as some of the materials donated to the fire victims.

Captain Collins also challenged them not to sell the materials provided by the Salvation Army, but they should use it for the intended purpose which is intended to glorify God for providing for their needs in the time of disaster.

He used the occasion to thank Salvationists in Canada for honoring his project which made way for the donation and also the leadership of the Salvation Army Liberia Sierra Leone command for affording him the opportunity to serve as project officer.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr. John Gray lauded the Salvation Army for the donation noting that since the incident no one has identified with them in huge quantity like Salvation Army did on Monday February 11, 2019.

Mr. Gray told the team of Salvationists that went to do the distribution that the community will never forget the name Salvation Army in their lives for the kind heart shown to them in their times of trouble.

He was quick to note "this is a real Christian Organization, see what the people have done for us, we are going to sleep on mattresses again after losing everything in the fire" Mr. Gray sorrowfully lamented.

He asked the project officer to extend their thanks and appreciation to the Salvationists in Canada for saving their lives in Liberia. TNR