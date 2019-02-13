Liberia: 'We Can Make the Difference'

-Says US Based Liberian

A Liberian based in the United States of America, Tracy Colman has expressed the need for citizens of the country to make the difference by investing in their motherland.

Miss Colman in an interview via messenger told our reporter that "we should focus on some of the things that are not yet made in Liberia, by during businesses empowering women and children who cannot afford."

The youthful Liberian said countries developed around the world are not only done by the leaders of those countries, but by their citizens.

She indicated that a country cannot be developed by just the leaders of that country, but through the help of its citizens.

The Marylander said some of the things that Liberians from every part of the world need to know are that they (Liberians) can make a great impact in their country by establishing businesses, companies, schools, orphanages and many other impactful initiatives that will help the needy rise from their poverty.

"All these things are things we can do as Liberians, we as Liberians; we need to help develop Liberia. Just look at the great America today it wasn't just the leaders that made America great; America is great today because of its citizens so we as Liberians we can do the same"

Additionally speaking, Miss Colman said most of the information they get on the social media from Liberia are all negatives, something she said is not doing well for the country.

She stressed the need for Liberians to project a positive image of Liberia to the world.

Colman said "Look at Nigerians when you talking with them the only thing you will hear from them is that Nigeria is the best, but when our brothers and sisters talking, they only talk about negative things".

She said "we always say negative things about our country, saying negative things about Liberia, won't help us as citizens. Even the great countries every Liberian lives today, their citizens are always positive about their countries"

She went on to say that every Liberian should put what she called too much politics aside and focus on development, peace and unity something she said will go a long way in history.

"This too much of criticisms won't take us forward, but erase the gains made by pass and current presidents" Colman added" she concluded. TNR