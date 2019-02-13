Liberia: LEC Resumes Monrovia-Bomi Corridor Project

-Gardnersville, Brewerville, Virginia Underway

Authorities of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) say work on the World Bank funded Monrovia-Bomi Corridor/Liberia Accelerated Electricity Expansion Project-Additional Financing (LACEEP-AF) has resumed following the issuance of the Environmental Social Impact Assessment Permit by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

According to an LEC press release, the project was suspended last year, after the donor requested the conduct of the Environmental Social Impact Assessment survey.

The Monrovia-Bomi Corridor/LACEEP-AF project will connect additional 33,000 new customers to the national electricity grid.

Household and businesses located in areas of greater Monrovia north-west and in Bomi and Grand Cape Mount counties, including commercial and industrial customers, would account for 16 percent of the new connections, LEC's authorities said.

The project entails construction of 66 KV lines from Bushrod Island through Virginia to Kle; 66 KV lines from Stockton Creek through Gardnersville to Paynesville; four new substations of 10 MVA each in Virginia, Kle, Stockton Creek, and Gardnersville; expand the substation in Bushrod Island and Paynesville; connect 33,000 new customers.

The Liberia Accelerated Electricity Expansion Project (LACEEP) is aimed at advancing Liberia's National Agenda for Transformation, to achieve a more prosperous and inclusive society.

Households, small businesses, institutions as well as large commercial and institutional users are targeted beneficiaries of the ongoing project.

Communities to benefit from the project include Double Bridge, Chicken Soup Factory, Johnsonville, LPRC, Shoe Factory, Supermarket, JJY, New Georgia/New Georgia Gulf, Chocolate City, Iron Factory, MKK, Topoe Village, Battery Factory, Day Break Mouth Open, Patience's Shop, Dry Rice Market/Maryland Center, Tusa Field, Bend and Stop.

Others are Barnesville Old Field, Nyanford Town, Kebbah, Belwein Community, Gayedubo Town, Diggsville, Freeport Community, Caldwell, Doe Community, Bushrod Island, Virginia, Brewerville, Tubmanburg, Robertsport, Bo Waterside.

The Public Affairs and Community Outreach team of the LEC, during a town hall meeting in the Township of Caldwell on Sunday, informed residents of the resumption of the project and encouraged them to properly wire their homes in preparation for connections.

Residents were also warned against unscrupulous individuals requesting money to mark their structures for connection.

Informing residents of the commencement of the project, Assistant Director for Planning, Edwin Fahnbulleh, disclosed that almost all materials needed to complete the project are in the country.

Fahnbulleh however encouraged residents of Caldwell Township to properly wire their homes and to avoid using substandard wires that may cause a serious disaster for their homes and properties.

Network Supervisor Brendan O'Connor urged residents of the township to prevent electricity theft from infiltrating their network when the lights are finally switched on. He cautioned them that power theft would destroy the electricity infrastructure in the community if it is not resisted.

He cautioned residents about the danger that theft of electricity would pose to the transformers and other installations. He encouraged residents to prevent criminals from making illegal connections to the installations when the lines are energized.

Mr. O'Connor lamented on the negative effect power theft, which undermines revenue generation, is having on LEC's expansion projects.

"Electricity theft has left more than 100 transformers out of action in various communities, making life unbearable for residents. We have embarked on a project to restore supplies to these communities, some of which have been out of power for as long as one year. You must ensure that when power supply is restored to your community it is sustained by taking ownership of the installations and guarding them against electricity theft," Mr. O'Connor warned.

Caldwell Township commissioner Francis Woods vowed to work with various communities in the township to prevent power theft. He said his office will not hesitate in prosecuting community residents caught in the act of power theft.

The commissioner warned residents against dumping dirt near LEC installations and setting them ablaze.

Commissioner Woods indicated that protecting LEC's infrastructure remains cardinal under his administration as the people of Caldwell have long called for the electrification of their township.