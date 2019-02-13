Liberia: 'Save More Kids' Boosts First Lady Weah's Humanitarian Outreach

Kenneth Riley and Quanuquanei Karmue present one of the items to Mrs. Weah on February 5, 2019, while others look on with excitement.

A United States-based charity, Save More Kids, has donated to the Clar Hope Foundation an assortment of food items worth over US$22,000. The donation included bags of American seasoned sardines and perfection enriched rice, a release has said.

The head of Save More Kids, Quanuquanei Karmue, praised First Lady Clar Weah for her humanitarian initiatives aimed at improving the lives of underprivileged Liberians, a move he said is buttressing government's Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development.

While making the presentation on Monday, February 4, 2019, Karmue said his organization and donors were pleased to support the First Lady's effort for the benefit of Liberians who are in dire need of help as their way of giving back to the development of their native land.

The donation also marked the beginning of an official partnership between the Clar Hope Foundation and Save More Kids towards bolstering humanitarian outreach initiatives to the most vulnerable people in Liberia.

Save More Kids, established in January, 2013, 'aims to become the reason for a change in the lives of children trapped with bad choices due to devastating conditions'.

Mr. Karmue also presented a copy of his book, entitled "Witness", to the First Lady.

According to him, the book is a memoir, which explains his experience through the Liberian civil war, and the dreadful impact the crises leaves to bear on citizens and the country.

First Lady Clar Marie Weah, who received the donated items, commended Save More Kids, a Liberian-owned international charity, for donating the huge consignment of assorted food items to the Clar Hope Foundation.

She described the gesture as timely, noting that it would greatly assist the needy people of Liberia, not only vulnerable children such as orphans and street kids but also elderly indigents who are regular beneficiaries of her Foundation's monthly elderly feeding program.

The First Lady provides food rations to nearly 2,000 elderly people on the last Thursday of each month under the Elderly Feeding Program and regularly supplies food and non-food support to over 10 orphanages on a monthly basis.