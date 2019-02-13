Liberia: Overcrowded Monrovia Central Prison Claims Chief Justice's Attention

Monrovia — The number of inmates at the Monrovia Central Prison, commonly called South Beach, has claimed the attention of Liberia's Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor, says the Supreme Court Administrator.

According to Cllr. Elizabeth J. Boyenneh, the Judiciary is working out modalities to resume operation of the magistrate sitting programs in two weeks to fast track cases of pre-trial detainees.

"The Chief Justice has been informed that the Monrovia Central Prison is overcrowded. Therefore, we are exerting all efforts to resume the operation of the magisterial sitting programs in two weeks. We want to appeal to all magistrates to control the pre-trial detention process because only criminals belong to prison," Cllr. Boyenneh said.

She also used the occasion to encourage judges, magistrates, and all legal practitioners to improve on all aspects of the justice system toward the full implementation of the rule of law.

She continued: We thank the court and all those associated with the success. However, we encourage all of us to continue to improve on all aspects and uphold the jury laws and efforts that the jury management towards the full implementation of the rule of law.

"The Judiciary is committed to seeing to it that the entire country is cover by the law required. The Chief justice has been informed that the Monrovia Central Prison is overcrowded ... We want to the pre-trial process because only criminals belong to prison," she noted.

Also delivering the Charge at the opening of the Courts (A, B, C, D & E), Judge Boima Kontoe said the last place of hope for every man on Earth is the court, placing upon judges the responsibility to dispense justice without fear or favor.

"In a democracy like ours, require that we as judges at levels of the Judiciary, be it magistrates or circuit judges, we have the responsibility to adjudicate cases that touch on the individual right to life, right to liberty, right to property and the pursuit of genuine happiness. "We have the duty to assume the core values of the Judiciary, the value of being diligent, the value of being tolerant, and the value of integrity".