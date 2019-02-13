Namibia: Fourth Face of Namibia Women's Expo Launched

FACE of Namibia launched its fourth women and upcoming entrepreneurship expo at Walvis Bay on Friday to announce the event that will take place at the end of March.

The expo aims to create a platform for positive change in young Namibian women by empowering them and preventing gender-based violence which continues to haunt society.

The mission is to fight poverty, encourage formal education, expose women to available economic and employment opportunities, minimise teenage pregnancies, educate young men and women on gender-based violence, and provide free access to social workers for professional counselling.

The expo, which was started in 2010 at Walvis Bay, is the brainchild of entrepreneur Mary Shikongo. It usually takes place at the Kuisebmond Stadium at Walvis Bay, Shikongo's home town.

She urged men and women to register for the expo which initially had 150 exhibitors in its first year, and had 198 exhibitors last year.

"Namibian business people and others from outside have exhibited at the expo. This year, the number of exhibitors might grow to 250, judging by the interest shown by exhibitors and with the help of sponsors. I urge all Namibians to help us make this important event a success" she enthused.

The deputy mayor of Walvis Bay, Penny Martins, said society always talks about gender-based violence and the girl-child or women, but should also consider that men and boys must be included.

"There are men who are being abused, but when they go to report this at police stations, they are ridiculed. Boys these days grow up with single mothers and need to be nurtured and guided into being men of integrity. But let us remember to teach them, not to dominate them.

When you as a mother dominate and humiliate him, he will grow up hating you, and eventually, hate women. When his girlfriend does something, it will remind him of what you did, pushing him to react with violence," she advised.

The head boy at the Kuisebmond Secondary School, Jorten Kamati, also advised women to remain courageous and fight against mistreatment.

"When women know that they are something and that they can stand up for themselves, gender-based violence fails. There is this thing about 50/50 equality that is not working. I see men being at 70%, while women remain at 50%. Women should create initiatives to reach men at 70%.

"At the beginning, you must stand your ground and say 'no, you cannot disrespect me, because we are equal. When there is a problem, we must talk'. There are better solutions to problems than abuse," he stressed.

Kamati said platforms like Face of Namibia inspire him as he had witnessed a change in his aunt, who has been prospering after exhibiting at the expo for the past two years.

A Face of Namibia representative Hilie Shamulele said this year's event would give more attention to men than in the previous years, as some men do not understand what gender-based violence is.

"People keep asking why men kill. We realise that we also need to create something for men, to make them understand what gender is. They understand the word as implying to women. Let us involve men. There are not even clinics for men, like the ones where women go for things like Pap smears and all. Men are angry, and they do not speak out. Counselling them is also needed," she observed.

Shamulele said Namibian women should emulate their counterparts in other countries by taking up challenging businesses and careers like brickmaking, art and material-making, amongst others. She also urged Namibians to pursue careers that have a market and to stop studying for careers which will not guarantee them employment.

"People are studying unnecessary courses. We have people who grew up here, near an ocean with resources. Why can they not study maritime courses? They are instead going for administration and other courses that do not have a ready market. Now, we want to blame the government. We do not want to study what is marketable to get more jobs," she stated.

This year's event will include bookings for male circumcision, HIV testing and counselling.

The organisation also plans on having conferences in future to involve churches in the fight against gender-based violence.