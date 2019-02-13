Namibia: Swapo Recalls Defiant Rundu Councillors

SWAPO has recalled three councillors who voted former Rundu mayor Verna Sinimbo from office last week despite a directive by the party's secretary general not to do so.

Councillor Isak Kandingu was elected new Rundu mayor, while Toini Hausiku, the wife of Swapo's deputy secretary general, Marco Hausiku, was voted the new deputy mayor.

Anastasia Antonio was re-elected chairperson of the management committee.

The Namibian understands that Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa directed the Kavango East party leadership to recall the three councillors who took up the key council positions.

The three councillors were informed today that they had been recalled.

Shaningwa refused to comment but a person familiar with her decision said the move was communicated this morning.

"Go and ask your source," she said.