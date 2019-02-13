Namibia: Agriculture Ministry On Alert for Virus Afflicting Birds

THE ministry of agriculture on Wednesday morning issued a notice warning farmers about an outbreak of the highly pathogenic Avian Influenza affecting birds in Namibia.

Avian Influenza, also known as Avian flu, is an infectious disease of birds caused by type A strains, which occurs worldwide, although some species are more resistant than others.

The ministry's acting chief veterinary officer Albertina Shilongo said that the disease was detected in penguins in the Halifax Island near !Naminus at Lüderitz in the //Kharas region on 2 February 2019.

Shilongo said over 200 penguins have been reported dead so far from an estimated population of about 7000 penguins, although no cases in domestic birds have been detected.

Symptoms of the disease include swelling and purple discoloration of the head, comb and wattle, swelling and red discoloration of the feet, bleeding of internal organs and muscles, greenish diarrhoea, twisting of the neck, staggering movement and paralysis of wings and legs.

Shilongo also said that wild birds play a major role in the maintenance and spread of the virus.

She urged farmers to take preventative measures, including reporting any suspicion of Avian Influenza in domestic or wild birds to the nearest state veterinary office. Farmers are also urged to keep poultry away from areas frequented by wild birds and to keep away elements that may attract wild birds, including poultry feed products placed outside the building.

Shilongo also adviced farmers to avoid the introduction of birds of unknown disease status into the flock, ensure appropriate disposal of manure, litter and dead poultry and vaccination.