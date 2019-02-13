South Africa: Parliament Enquires About Criminal Charges Against Implicated Sascoc Members

press release

Committee inquires about criminal charges against those implicated in SASCOC report

The Portfolio Committee on Sport and Recreation on 12 Feb 2019 questioned the Department of Sport and Recreation on the repercussions for those implicated in the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) report.

The committee raised a number of questions relating to, timeframes for the implementation of the recommendations and the personal benefits received by members of the Board, why the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Ms Tokozile Xasa allowed SASCOC to have its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in December 2018 despite the crisis facing the federation and whether the Minister was in attendance.

The committee was told that the Ministerial Committee appointed to investigate the irregularities or malpractice in the governance and management at SASCOC found four pertinent themes emanating from the submissions received. These include, disputes around the elections of board members, the perks and allowances provided to members of the Board, the procurement of services / service providers which provide services to SASCOC; and the conflict of interest with SASCOC board members who sit on other boards.

While the report contains a number of findings and recommendations which have been accepted by SASCOC, there are also recommendations on which SASCOC and the Department are yet to agree on. The disputed recommendations include amendments to the National Sports and Recreation Act to clarify the roles of the department, SASCOC and the entities that fall into the definition of a sport in recreation body, amendments to the SASCOC constitution, and a recommendation that board members serve not more than two four-year terms in their respective posts.

The committee was told that no timeframes have been attached to the implementation of the recommendations, but it is hoped that this should be implemented by April 2019. With regards to personal benefits, the Department's Directory-General (DG) Mr Mokoditloa Moemi made reference to the report which states that conflicts of interest warrant a separate and forensically audited investigation.

The committee also heard that interference of the Minister in the SASCOC AGM would be Ministerial overreach, since the Minister has no power to stop SASCOC from holding its AGM. Although the Minister attended the AGM, she left before members started discussions on the inquiry report.

The chairperson of the committee, Ms Beauty Dlulane said the committee welcomes the ministerial committee's recommendations and will continue to monitor the implementation of the recommendations to ensure that the challenges facing SASCOC are addressed.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa