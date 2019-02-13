12 February 2019

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Parliament Amends February Programme to Implement Court Order On IPID Head

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Police Committee will amend its February Programme to implement court order on IPID Head

The Portfolio on Police will amend its February programme to prioritise the process in relation to renewal/non-renewal of the contract of the Independent Police Ivestigative Directorate Head as per the court order today.

It is anticipated that the committee will on Thursday (14 February 2019) consider a process-proposal on how to deal with the court order, and a timetable for the processing of the order to comply with the 28th of February deadline given by the court," said Mr Francois Beukman, the Chairperson of the committee.

Mr Beukman emphasised that the committee will ensure that the process is procedurally and substantially fair and is in line with the Constitution, the rules of the National Assembly and relevant precedence.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa

South Africa

Unions March for Workers' Rights

The Congress of South African Trade Unions has together with its affiliate unions, embarked on a national strike today. Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.