South Africa: Fix Eskom and Hands Off Our Jobs, Warns Cosatu

Cosatu members making their voices heard in the march against job losses, umemployment, corruption and crime

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and its affiliate unions held marches across the country on Wednesday. The restructuring of Eskom, imminent job losses and unemployment and the uncertain economic outlook were among the many issues that were driving the protests.

Marching workers in Johannesburg warned that if Eskom was not fixed urgently, many workers at the power utility would lose their jobs.

The workers made a call to end job cuts and the threat of more job losses across all sectors.

Cosatu welcomed the slight increase in jobs for the fourth quarter of 2018 announced on Tuesday, but said it did not make up for much considering all the jobs currently at risk, including the thousands of jobs that have been under threat at the SABC.

